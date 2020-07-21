Geek Daily Deals July 21 2020: Bluetooth Audio Transmitter for $30 With Our Secret Code!

Listen to TV or music via your best Bluetooth headphones with this low-latency transmitter for just $30 with our secret code !

AUKEY aptX Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter Receiver for TV, Low Latency Wireless Audio Adapter for Headphone, 164ft Long Range, Touch Screen, Dual Links for Home Stereo Systems and More:

SUPREME AUDIO CONNECTIVITY AND QUALITY: Experience Bluetooth 5.0 audio with faster pairing, improved connection range (up to 50m/164’) . aptX Low Latency codec ensures high-quality wireless sound and synchronized audio and video for gaming and watching movies (synchronized audio can be achieved only if your connected Bluetooth device supports aptx-LL codec)

[DUAL-LINK NO LIP SYNC DELAY] Simultaneously stream audio to 2 headphones or speakers with no delay while watching TV, movies or gaming. Note: To achieve low latency (<40ms delay ) receiving device (headphones / speaker) must also support aptx Low Latency or you may experience a 70-220ms delay. Most brands of headphones (e. g. Sony, Bose) currently do not support aptx LL.

PASS-THROUGH SUPPORT] Even if your TV only has one Optical port, connect the AUKEY Transmitter between your TV and Soundbar – then play audio from your soundbar and stream to your headphones simultaneously. This is a unique product Feature! Easily choose between Bluetooth mode (wireless) and bypass mode (wired) with the Flip of a switch, without the need to plug / unplug any wires.

EASY OPERATION: Features a convenient touch control display to keep you informed on the connection status and audio codec used. And with two slide switches to make it easy to choose audio mode as needed

Package Contents: AUKEY BR-O8 2-in-1 Wireless Transmitter and Receiver, Micro-USB Cable, 3.5mm Audio Cable, 3.5mm to RCA Audio Cable, Toslink Optical Cable, User Manual and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Get one for just $39 today when you use code 6PSNRDSV!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

