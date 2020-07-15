Geek Daily Deals July 15 2020: Plug & Play Desktop Condenser Mic for $12 With Our Secret Code

Get this Plug & Play Desktop Omnidirectional Condenser Microphone with RGB colors for just $12 with our secret code !

USB Computer Microphone, Plug & Play Desktop Omnidirectional Condenser RGB USB Mic Gooseneck Design for PC, Laptop, Mac, Recording, Dictation, YouTube, Gaming, Streaming, Skype:

Clear Sound: Built-in high-performance smart chip can capture the sounds that are directly in front of the microphone. It delivers a rich and clear sound. Well-suited to podcasting, gaming, recording, Youtube streaming, Skype calls, vocals and instruments

USB Plug & Play: This computer mic does not require any driver installation; simply plug it into your computer and you are ready to go. Compatible with Windows 7, 8 and 10, Mac OS and PS4

Professional Microphone: It is not only perfect for gaming and streaming but also for work from home and at the office. You can use it for conference calls or speak to your family and friends on Skype, Zoom, Viber, Teamspeak and more. It also works very well with speech recognition software (Cortana, Google Docs Voice, and others)

360° Adjustable Neck: Fully adjustable gooseneck makes the pc mic more durable while allowing you to effortlessly adjust the mic to the perfect angle, height or swivel. In the best possible location for you while you are streaming on TikTok, Twitch, Skype, FaceTime, Gaming and more (Cable Length: 1.5m)

RGB Indicator: Build-in RGB strip indicator tells you the working status at any time

Get one for just $12 today when you use secret code BDJH65QM!

