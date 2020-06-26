Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending June 26, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending June 26, 2020.

Gaming News

Dice Tower and Boardgame Geek are teaming up to host Virtual Gaming Con, running through this weekend.

Acclaimed designer Reiner Knizia’s newest title is Schotten Totten 2, an asymmetrical follow-up to 1999’s Schotten Totten. The card game features a deck of siege cards that allow players to take on the roles of Scottish clans in an epic battle for dominance. The game will be released by Iello in September.

Gamewright has released a print-and-play version of their game Sneaky Cards, a sort-of party game that sends players on missions in the public. Once a mission is completed, the card is given to the presumably random person who helped you complete the mission, with the hope that that person will continue to play and spread the game.

Cards Against Humanity has released a statement about allegations of a hostile work environment that includes the news that Max Temkin had stepped down from the company several weeks earlier.

Arcane Wonders has announced that it will be publishing Cosmodrome’s Aquatica, a surprise hit from last year’s Essen conference.

The Op has a Designer Diary post up providing some details of their upcoming cooperative deck-builder Toy Story: Obstacles and Adventures.

The Op has released Scooby-Doo: Escape from the Haunted Mansion, an escape room-style game based on their Coded Chronicles engine. The game should be available at your friendly local game store.

CMON is set to release a second edition of the popular bluffing game Sheriff of Nottingham. The new edition features updated and streamlined rules, all-new artwork, and will include all of the previously-released expansions, meaning the game can be played by up to 6 players right out of the box.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Intrepid, Flash Point: Fire Rescue, Can’t Stop, Canopy, In Too Deep, and Roar & Write!

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Dragon of Icespire Peak.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, Pathfinder Adventure Card Game, and Stuffed Fables.

Greg Howley played Quiddler, Pick 2, and Castle Panic

I played Disney: Jungle Cruise (our featured image this week), The Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Saloon Tycoon, Forgotten Waters, Baseball Highlights: 2045, and Star Wars: Armada.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



