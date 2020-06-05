GeekDad Daily Deal: Pizza Making Course

If you’ve ever ordered a pricy pizza only to later regret it then today’s Daily Deal, a Pizza Making Course, is for you. For the price of a modest pizza, you can learn how to make one better and cheaper than those guys who say they’ll deliver in 30 minutes. Taught by chef Tim Cunningham, you’ll be walked through how to make great crusts and bases that enhance whatever you put on top of your pie. And, as long as you don’t burn it, you should have something you can be proud to serve your family and friends. And bragging rights—definitely bragging rights. Just don’t burn it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

