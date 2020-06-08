Geek Daily Deals 060820 aukey desk lamp

Geek Daily Deals June 8 2020: Stylish Wooden Desk Lamp for $13 With Coupon

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

Geek Daily Deals 060820 aukey desk lampAdd a classy Scandinavian look to your desktop with this clean wooden LED lamp for $13 today!

AUKEY Desk Lamp, LED Table Lamp with Natural Wood Design, Modern Reading Lamp with Touch-Sensitive Dimmer for Bedroom, Study and Office:

  • Beech Wood Lamp: Simple, contemporary wooden LED desk lamp provides cool & clear white light for reading or working
  • Highly Adjustable Light: 180-degree-foldable lamp arm and lamp head for flexible lamp position and lighting angle
  • Simple & Smart Operation: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive, touch-sensitive button. Turns on next time with the last-set brightness level
  • Long-Lasting LED Technology: Energy-efficient LED bulbs use only 7 watts of power to generate 450 lumens of light and have an incredibly long lifetime
  • Package Contents: AUKEY LT-ST24 7W Wooden Lamp, Two Hex Wrenches, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

 

 

Get one for just $13 today when you use the instant coupon!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals BIC Pens HP gaming computers

Geek Daily Deals Aug. 30, 2017: 144 Pens for $9; Big Sale on HP Omen Gaming Laptops and Desktops

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: NX-100 Smart Garage Controller and Smart Plug Bundle

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: SkyHub Cloud 1TB Backup Lifetime Subscription

Darren Blankenship