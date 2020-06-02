Geek Daily Deals June 2 2020: Wi-fi Controlled Smart LED Light Strip for $15

Create amazing lighting effects with this smart RGB light strip kit with voice control for $15 today!
Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip Lights, Lumary 9.8Ft Strip Rope Light Work with Alexa Google Home RGB Color Changing Music Sync Light Strip Light for Home Kitchen TV Party Bedroom :
- SMART LED STRIP LIGHT – Work with Alexa / Google Assistant, our RGB light strip will set your hands free with its smart functions. You can simply tell Alexa / Google Assistant to turn on / off the light, adjust brightness, and change colors, which is a huge convenience. Besides, the package comes with rubber locks with relative screws to hold the strip once glued.
- WI-FI CONTROLLED – Ordinary strip lights were controlled via Bluetooth or remote, that means the control distance is less than 10 meters or 5 meters. However, Lumary LED strip light was controlled via Wi-Fi and without distance limitation. No matter where you go, even staying in office, you can still control the light normally.
- MUSIC & MIC SYNC – The LED smart strip light can change color with the music beats or your microphone or hands claps, gaming sounds, to create romance, relaxation,dynamic, party ambiance. This function only works in the APP, NO Built-in Mic or Speaker.
- APP CONTROLLED – The Lumary APP has all functions you need, 16 million colors to choose, brightness adjustment, 8 different lighting modes can be edited for DIT, sync to music. What’s more, you can set the time to turn on / off the light strip, to wake you up with soft light and remind you to sleep everyday.
- IP44 WATERPROOF – This color changing LED strip lights were covered with a transparent silicone coating, which can protect the lights against solid or liquid intrusions (Do not soak in water) , and won’t scratch your hand when installation. The Wi-Fi control box and power adapter are not waterproof, please put them away from water.
