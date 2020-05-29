Twinkle Touts Togetherness, Father Goose Promotes Self-Confidence

The novel coronavirus is troubling for so many reasons for adults. Just imagine being a child, used to asking “Are we there yet?” Simply put, that is now a question the adults can’t even answer. In the meantime, children need music that emphasizes the positive aspects of sheltering in place, homeschooling, and being your own best person. Two new videos stress those qualities. First, here’s the debut single from Los Angeles performer (by way of Peru) Twinkle Time. “Unidos” (Together) is the first song from her fourth upcoming CD—her first family album entirely in Spanish. You can find the English version here.

“We are once again living in a time where uncertainty overwhelms us,” explained Alitzah Weiner-Dallas, who created her Twinkle persona to begin her children’s music career. “We are once again struggling to find a way to get through this time ‘Together.'” The video was filmed entirely in one day, produced and edited by stellar producer/husband James Dallas. The song manages to incorporate MC Magic and Izzi Def, as well as a host of street scenes:

Father Goose and Friends move the eternal house party to a new level with their new song, “I Can Make It.” A Grammy award winner with Dan Zanes and Friends on the album Catch That Train, Goose was dubbed “The King of the Dance Party.” After splitting from Zanes, he created his spin-off crew called Father Goose and the Goose Trotters Band.

This is the time for family values and self-reassurance, confidence against all odds, and surrounding yourself with positivity. Goose is joined by David Allan Rivera, Danni Ai, and Etcetera (my current best stage name for a musician). There is a moment of silence in the intro of the video for all the people we have lost in 2020:

