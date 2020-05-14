GeekDad Daily Deal: CyberSaber

Time to upgrade your epic sci-fi and cyberpunk clashes with today’s Daily Deal, CyberSaber. Featuring an ergonomic grip ,11 different light colors, realistic sounds, and a detachable blade this sabre is ready for fantasy battles, costumed duels, or just your average everyday Con. Each hilt is CNC machined out of aerospace-grade aluminum and holds a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that powers up using a microUSB port. Choose from black or gunmetal gray and get more details by clicking the link above.
Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.