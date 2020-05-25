Geek Daily Deals May 25 2020: Smart Light Bulb for $15

Kasa Smart Light Bulb, LED Smart WiFi Alexa Bulbs works with Alexa and Google Home,A19 Dimmable,2.4Ghz,No Hub Required, 800LM Soft White(2700K), 10W(60W Equivalent)(KL110) :

Dimmable Kasa Smart’s dimmable light bulb has a dimming range from 1 percent to 100 percent; Set the right brightness for any mood or activity; Turn your bulb to full brightness to get your Kids up in the morning or dim it enough for them to fall asleep at night

No Hub Required: The Kasa Smart Wi Fi Light Bulb, Dimmable connects to your home’s secure Wi Fi network; No need for a hub or extra equipment; All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa Smart app and a Wi Fi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere

Control From Anywhere: Control your smart light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa smart app (iOS, Android); Smoothly dim the brightness of your light bulb from anywhere with the app

Voice Control: Use simple voice commands to control your Kasa smart dimmable light bulb with any Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana; Just tell your voice assistant to dim your lights and set the perfect mood for movie night