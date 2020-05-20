Geek Daily Deals May 20 2020: USB-C 12V Car Charger for $12 With Our Secret Code!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 052020 USB C car chargerKeep your USB-C gadgets charged up while you’re on the road with this 12V charger for $12 today when you use our secret code!

USB C Car Charger AUKEY 39W Fast Car Charger Dual-Port Car Adapter 27W Power Delivery USB C + 12W USB A Fast Charging for iPhone 11 Pro Max XS, Samsung Note10 S20 S10 S9, Google Pixel 4 XL, iPad Pro:

  • 【 Fast Car Charger for iPhone 】 USB-C Power Delivery port with up to 27W Power Delivery efficiently charges iPhones (iPhone 8 Plus and newer models), iPad Pro, and other compatible devices faster
  • 【 Dual Device Charging 】 A powerful USB car charger that simultaneously charges a USB-C smartphone and a tablet at full speed with USB Power Delivery and AUKEY AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology
  • 【 Safety Features 】 Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
  • 【 Wide Compatibility 】 Works with most USB-C and USB-A powered devices including Android & Apple smartphones, tablets and notebook computers
  • 【 Package Contents 】 AUKEY CC-Y7 USB C Car Charger, User Manual

 

Get one for just $12 today when you use secret code 3VWDOKKD!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!