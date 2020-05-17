Geek Daily Deals May 17 2020: Gorgeous Handmade Wooden Puzzles, Games, Ciphers, and More

Geek Daily Deals 051720 wooden boxes games puzzlesStore your best dice in a secret puzzle box. Teach your kids to use a cipher key. Play classic games, all handmade and gorgeous!

Check out these beautiful handcraft wooden toys, puzzles, boxes, games, and more from Creative Crafthouse:

  • Secret Lock Dragon Puzzle Box – each with unique combination
  • Secret Lock Box I Premium model with Mandala artwork
  • Whiskey – Scotch – Bourbon Lovers Puzzle – best to try sober
  • Word Wheel Scramble 74A – Wooden puzzle word search challenges
  • Janelle Cipher – powerful hand held encryption device. Encrypts letters, numbers and four keyboard symbols

See all the amazing products from Creative Crafthouse – perfect Father’s Day Gifts!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

