Nominate Your Key Worker Superhero with Laurence King

Publisher Laurence King has teamed up with artist Jason Ford to create a special competition in keeping with these difficult times.

Jason is the artist behind LK book, The Super Book for Superheroes and they want to give you and your family the chance to nominate a Key Worker Superhero. 5 of those nominated will be given a bespoke illustrated portrait drawn by Jason and win £50 (just over $60) in vouchers to spend on Laurence King books.

Many of us know somebody who is going above and beyond in these most difficult of circumstances. For most of us, it’s our job to stay at home, but for many key workers, this is not an option. LK wanted to show their appreciation for their personal effort and sacrifice.

So, if you have somebody close to you wish to nominate, drop the LK team an email. The competition is open worldwide.

You can find out more details about the competition, on the Laurence King Website, or on their social media channels.

