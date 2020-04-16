Kickstarter Tabletop Alert: ‘The Oracle Dice Box’

Are you one of those gamers that collects dice? Do you have different sets for each RPG you play, with different colors and materials? Then an Oracle Dice Box may be just what you’re looking for to bring your dice to game nights!

What Is The Oracle Dice Box?

The Oracle Dice Box is a high-quality, handcrafted wooden box from Master Monk Gaming, designed to transport your dice sets. It comes in two sizes: one size fits 7 dice, and the other holds 11. The boxes are available in multiple different woods, and pledges start at $38. The pledges vary depending on the size of the box, as well as the particular wood you choose for your box. The Oracle Dice Box is currently seeking funding on Kickstarter.

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer>.

The Oracle Dice Box

Master Monk Gaming sent me a prototype model of one of their 7-dice Oracle Dice Boxes, as well as a matching Nomad’s Armory (which I’ll talk about in a bit). So what’s in the box?

The Oracle Dice Box is a slim, sturdy wooden box with a removable magnetic lid. The lid has a clear acrylic window, with the Master Monk insignia engraved into the acrylic. The acrylic window in the lid is perfect for those with multiple sets of dice. With just a glance, you can see which dice set is in which box.

Inside of the box is high density foam, to protect the dice and hold them in place. Note that the foam as pictured above is not the foam in the final production model.

The magnets are strong. According to Master Monk Gaming, they use rare earth N52 magnets. When the lid is attached, it feels very secure and you can hold the box upside down with no fear of the lid coming loose and your dice spilling out.

The Oracle 7 Dice Box is also designed to integrate with Master Monk’s Armory. So what is the Nomad’s Armory?

The Nomad’s Armory

At first glance, the Nomad’s Armory just appears to be a wooden box. But appearances can be deceiving! It is actually a cleverly crafted, magnetic system that consists of the following:

Nomad dice tray with Nomad’s Lid

Magnetic dice tower

2 Oracle 7 dice boxes

The version that Master Monk sent me included one of their original magnetic dice boxes, instead of a second Oracle 7 Dice Box. A Nomad’s Armory can hold everything listed above, or you can remove the dice tower and store a total of (4) Oracle 7 dice boxes inside.

The lid attaches to the Armory with the same rare earth magnets used in the Oracle Dice Boxes. There is a removable metal panel in the lid; underneath is room to store a couple of pens or pencils.

Emptying out the contents of the armory produces the following pieces. Again, keep in mind that the version I was shipped included an original dice box, which you can see in the picture below:

The outside of the armory converts into a suede-lined dice tray:

You can also combine the Nomad’s lid with the dice tray to create two smaller dice trays:

And finally, here are the pieces that assemble into the dice tower. They are labeled with both numbers and letters as one is used for assembling the tower, and the other is for breaking it down compactly to store back into the armory.

And here are the pieces, assembled magnetically into the dice tower:

The dice tower slots perfectly onto the dice tray:

The Oracle Dice Box Final Thoughts

Pictures can only do so much justice to the work of craftsmen…to really be able to judge the quality of something like the Oracle Dice Box, you have to hold it in your hands. You feel the smoothness of the sanding, the fit of the joints. The way the magnets are perfectly set, so that the lid sits exactly on top of the dice box. The solidity of the box.

As impressive as the Oracle Dice Box is, it really shines when integrated with the Nomad’s Armory. Master Monk has cleverly engineered the armory to not just hold the dice boxes, but all of the armory’s pieces are used to transform into the dice tower and dice tray. And once you’ve assembled everything once or twice, it is quick and effortless to not only put it together but to break it all back down into the form of a relatively small wooden box.

In the last few years, a market has grown for hand-crafted wooden gaming components. Master Monk Gaming, with their Oracle Dice Box and Nomad’s Armory, provides some of the best quality woodworking available to gamers. Their magnetic system is innovative, and allows you to bring a lot of big, beautiful accessories to your game nights in a surprisingly small package.

For more information, or if you’d like to make a pledge, be sure to check out The Oracle Dice Box Kickstarter page!

