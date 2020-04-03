GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription to MindFi Mindfulness

De-stress and decompress with today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription to MindFi Mindfulness. With MindFi Mindfulness you get four different types of mindfulness practices: silent breathing, topical meditations, focused time, and closed-eye meditation. All are designed to help you reduce stress and increase your productivity. And all progress is tracked using your smartphone… you know, so you don’t have to stress about whether you’re doing it correctly or not. That would be counter to the intended purpose, wouldn’t it? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!