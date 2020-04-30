Geek Daily Deals April 30 2020: 3-Piece Giant Bubble Wands Kit for $15

Get outside and play a little… with SCIENCE! Get this giant bubble wand kit for amazing outdoor fun and learning for only $15!
WOWMAZING Giant Bubble Wands Kit: (3-Piece Set) | Incl. Wand, Big Bubble Concentrate and Tips & Trick Booklet | Outdoor Toy for Kids, Boys, Girls | Bubbles Made in The USA (Kit):
- UNIMAGINABLY GIANT BUBBLES: this giant bubble wand creates long, giant bubbles thanks to a 2-handle design, which has been used to set every big bubble world record in the last 25 years. Passers-by will be sure to say “WOW… Amazing”!
- COMPLETE KIT:The 3-piece WOWmazing Kit contains everything you need to create bubbles that are big, colorful and fun: a set of giant bubble maker, a pouch of WOWmazing Bubble Concentrate, and Tip & Tricks booklet to help you create large bubbles.
- BEST QUALITY GIANT BUBBLE BLOWER: Designed to last for kids and families alike, this big bubble maker is lightweight, durable, colorful outdoor toy for boys and girls that is easy to use even for young preschool children.
- OUTDOOR FAMILY FUN: A wonderful birthday activity or gift for boys & girls of all ages, parents can let kids play with the large bubble wands in the backyard, park or beach. Teachers can use it for science class at school.
- BUBBLES SOLUTION MADE IN THE USA! The WOWmazing giant bubble concentrate is made right here in America so you can trust you’re getting a high-quality, reliable product.
