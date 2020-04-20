Geek Daily Deals April 20 2020: ‘Minecraft Builders and Biomes’ Boardgame for $30

Get building with this fun family-friendly board game based on the hugely popular virtual world: ‘Minecraft Builders & Biomes’ for $30 today!
Ravensburger Minecraft: Builders & Biomes Strategy Board Game Ages 10 & Up – Amazon Exclusive:
- True Minecraft experience – Developed in collaboration with Mojang, Minecraft: Builders & Biomes brings players together in a shared, in-person experience.
- A new adventure every time – Explore a new Overworld grid and try a new building and Biome strategy every time!
- Clear instructions – Easy to learn with a clear, high-quality instruction manual. Start playing right away!
- What you get – Minecraft: Builders & Biomes comes with high-quality game pieces including 64 resource cubes, 64 building and monster cards, 36 weapon tokens, 4 player boards, 4 experience counters, 4 character skins, 4 game piece bases, 12 overview cards, 1 resource cube base, 1 support structure, and instructions.
- Makes a great gift – Minecraft Builders & Biomes is the perfect holiday or birthday gift for Minecraft lovers everywhere.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.