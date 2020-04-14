Geek Daily Deals April 14 2020: Science at Home – Wireless Digital Microscope for $36

Do some science at home with this wireless digital microscope with up to 1000x magnification for just $36!
Wireless Digital Microscope, Pancellent 1080P 50X to 1000X Magnification Microscopy with 8 LED, USB Handheld Camera with Light Compatible for iPhone Android, iPad Windows Mac(White) :
- [ 50X to 1000X Magnification ] Pancellent Wireless Handheld Digital Microscope built-in 2.0 Megapixel CMOS sensor, support capture picture at 1920x1080P (video is 720P). What is the important is magnifying objects with a 50x to 1000x magnification zoom.
- [ 12 Pack Slide Collection ] Coming with Plastic materials, it was not as clear as glass, but they are safer for you and it can stimulate people’s curiosity about exploring microscopic elements.
- [ Easily Use ] Connect Android phone,iPhone via Wi-Fi (just following the insturction,download the “inskam” app) ,and connect computer, tablet or laptop via USB, work as usb microscope. Support Android 4.4+, IOS 9.0+ and Windows vista/7/8/10, MacOS X 10.8+.
- [ Adjustable LED Light ] With Features 8 Led Lights, let’s you adjust the brightness for enhanced detail and optimal viewing clarity when you are observing.
- [ Explore the Microscopic World ] Widely used to skin inspection, hair inspection, industrial inspection (PCB, material) education purpose, print industrial, textile industrial, biological inspection, jewelry & stamp (collections) inspection. Also, it was perfect gift for kids to explore the microscopic world. May this little tools will give you a scientist, Possible? Possible.
