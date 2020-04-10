Geek Daily Deals April 10 2020: Great Board Games for Stay-at-Home Fun!

These are four great board games for family stay-at-home fun, each for just $45 or less! Or check out our Tabletop Game Review Index for more!
Ticket To Ride – Play With Alexa:
- A fast-paced, award-winning board game
- Connect iconic North American cities and build your train routes to earn points
- Players must compete to grab the best train cards and routes before their opponents
- Ticket cards challenge you to plan ahead and connect two faraway cities for additional points
- 2 to 5 players, 60 minutes, 8+
Carcassonne Board Game Standard:
- Completely redesigned rulebook to make learning the game easier
- Introduces the Abbot mini expansion and a new version of the river
- Game and expansions have sold over 10 million copies worldwide
- 2 – 5 players
IELLO King of Tokyo: New Edition Board Game:
- For 2 – 6 players
- 30 minute playing time
- New artwork by Regis Torres, illustrator of King of new York
- Space penguin included in the box
- Clearer rules and card text for a better gaming experience
7 Wonders:
- For 3 – 7 players
- 30 minute playing time
- Great strategy game
