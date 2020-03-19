Review – He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #5: The Face of Evil

He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #5 – Tim Seeley, Writer; Tom Derenick, Artist; Matt Yackey, Colorist

Ratings:

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Can an arch-nemesis become something better? That’s been the question facing Prince Keldor in He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse, as he goes up against the evil He-Man from his world and encounters the other He-Men – and Skeletors – from around the multiverse. And across every world, there’s been one constant – that Skeletor is a mindless fool who obsessively hunts He-Man, even to the end of his own defeat.

As last issue saw him get a critical wound that transformed half his face into the monstrous visage of Skeletor, he seems getting ever closer to that inevitable destiny. But Anti-He-Man is continuing his vicious quest across the multiverse, and He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #5 takes him to a world of magic that has become far more primitive than the other Eternias they’ve encountered. After he brutally kills two of that world’s He-Man’s allies, the heroes from the multiverse soon arrive.

It doesn’t take long for Keldor to once again come into contact with this world’s Skeletor, and it’s clear he’s becoming increasingly frustrated by seeing himself be made a fool in every world. That raises the question of whether he has to embrace his destiny to conquer it, and whether he can defeat Anti-He-Man as Keldor – or if Skeletor is needed. The visuals in He-Man and the Masters of the Multiverse #5, courtesy of Tom Derenick, are strong, especially when a new version of Teela is introduced, but the He-Man from this world doesn’t make much of an impression.

Overall, this series has a strong central concept, but may have gone on an issue or two too long. I’m not the most versed in the mythology of He-Man, so I might be missing a few in-jokes, but the world has a rich mythology and this series asks some interesting questions. Just a shame it can’t cross over with the best material related to the property in decades, over on Netflix.

