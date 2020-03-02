‘Marvel United’- We’re in the Endgame Now

Entering into the final 48-hour stretch, the Marvel United Kickstarter comes out swinging with a much-requested expansion, an all-in pledge, and stretch goals galore. Let’s get you caught up on everything you may have missed:

Updates for 2/29-3/2

First off, the Kickstarter-exclusive Kingpin unlocked, revealing his greatest foe, the indomitable Daredevil.

Hitting a milestone, the Marvel United campaign gained 15,000 backers. To celebrate, a free hero was added to the campaign, the Kickstarter exclusive America Chavez.

Soon after America made her debut, Daredevil unlocked, and the Kickstarter exclusive Spider-Man 2099 swung onto the scene as the next stretch goal.

And first thing this morning, the Marvel United campaign had a huge update, which really put things into high gear. With all of those Spider-Verse heroes showing up, they needed villains to fight…and got them in one of the biggest expansions to date, Return of the Sinister Six. But that’s not all…CMON also introduced the Ultimate Pledge, which included the core game plus all expansions, promos, and stretch goals at a discounted cost of $190.

With that news, both Spider-Man 2099 and the newly introduced (and personal favorite), Kickstarter exclusive Squirrel Girl swiftly unlocked.

With Squirrel Girl unlocked, the last stretch goal at the time of this writing made his appearance: the Sorcerer Supreme himself, Doctor Strange.

After a relatively slow weekend, CMON really turned up the heat with this latest expansion and the Ultimate Pledge. A lot can still happen over the next two days, so if you want to keep up with the excitement, you can keep following along here at GeekDad and head over to the Marvel United campaign page to find out more in-depth information and pledge for the campaign.

What are Kickstarter Quick Picks?

Kickstarter Quick Picks are short looks at projects currently on Kickstarter that are of interest to me, and by extension, many of our GeekDad readers. A Quick Pick is not an endorsement of the Kickstarter campaign, nor have I (as yet) received any product copies to review. If you like what you see here, go check out the campaign and decide for yourself if you’d like to back it, or wait until GeekDad has had a chance to go hands-on. As always, caveat emptor- let the buyer beware.

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer.

What Is Marvel United?

Marvel United is a game from CMON and Spin Master Games currently in a Kickstarter campaign. You can read more about it here.

To subscribe to GeekDad’s tabletop gaming coverage, please copy this link and add it to your RSS reader.

Click here to see all our tabletop game reviews.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!