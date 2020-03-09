Geek Daily Deals March 9, 2020: LEGO Architecture Toyko Skyline Set for $48!

Build a beautiful skyline with the 547-piece LEGO architecture set number 21051 – Tokyo for just $48 today!
LEGO Architecture Skylines: Tokyo 21051 Building Kit, Collectible Architecture Building Set for Adults, New 2020 (547 Pieces):
- The striking LEGO Architecture model of Tokyo’s distinctive skyline features authentically detailed models of iconic buildings and landmarks, and is a stunning display model for the home or office
- This collectible build-and-display set features buildable models of the Tokyo Tower, Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower, Tokyo Big Sight, TOKYO SKYTREE, Chidorigafuchi Park, Shibuya Crossing and more!
- This authentically detailed set includes a Tokyo nameplate and a booklet with information about Tokyo and the model’s designer (English language only; other languages can be downloaded at LEGO.com/architecture.)
- Even new LEGO architects can enjoy this easy-to-build architecture model kit, and it makes a cool creative Japanese-themed gift for adults ages 16+ who are interested in Tokyo
- This buildable skyline measures over 11” (28cm) high, 10” (27cm) wide and 3” (10cm) deep, so you don’t need a lot of space to display it, but its vibrant colors and authentic details will catch the eye of every passerby!
