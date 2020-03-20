Geek Daily Deals March 20 2020: Keep the Kids Engaged and Educated With the Fire 7 Kids Tablet for $60

If you need a way to keep your kids engaged with educational games and content, pick up a Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for just $60!
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7″ Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case:
- Save up to $89 on a full-featured Fire 7 Tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.
- 2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.
- The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.
- Create screen time limits, set educational goals, and filter content with easy-to-use parental controls.
- Stream through Wi-Fi or view downloaded content on the go with 16 GB of internal storage and up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 512 GB of expandable storage.
- FreeTime Unlimited includes thousands of Spanish language books, videos, apps, games, and audiobooks.
