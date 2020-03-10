Geek Daily Deals March 10, 2020: Aukey 8 Outlet Power Strip With Power Delivery USB-C and 2x USB-A for $26 With Our Secret Coupon!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 031020 power stripKeep everything powered up and fully charged with this power strip for just $26 today with our secret coupon!

AUKEY USB-C Power Strip with 18W Power Delivery, 8 Outlets, 1 USB Power Delivery Port, 2 USB-A Ports, and 5-Foot Power Cable for Home and Office (Black):

  • One for All: 1 USB-C port with 18W Power Delivery, 2 USB-A ports, and 8 AC outlets power up to 11 electrical and electronic devices simultaneously from a single wall outlet
  • High-Speed Charging: Fast charge your AirPods Pro, iPhone 11 or other compatible USB-C phones with USB Power Delivery. Either USB-A port delivers 12W (5V 2.4A) of charging power, or the 2 USB-A ports together deliver 17W (5V 3.4A)
  • Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
  • Easy to Use: Extra space between each AC outlet accommodates larger plugs and power adapters
  • Package Contents: AUKEY PA-S23 8 x 3 Power Strip, User Manual, with 5ft Long Cord

Get one for just $26 today when you use secret code C75ZG4U6!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!