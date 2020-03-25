Announcing the 2020 American Tabletop Awards

The American Tabletop Awards (founded last year) announced its second round of winners, for games released in 2019. Each category has a Winner, two Recommended titles, and two Nominated titles, based on nominations and votes (and a lot of discussion) from the committee.

Since the American Tabletop Award was just started last year, we weren’t able to choose and announce our winners until October 2019, but then we got started right away looking at titles for this year’s awards, so that we could get the announcement out a little earlier.

A few of these titles are ones that we’ve reviewed on GeekDad, but a lot were new to me or have reviews still in the works. I’ve linked to the games that we’ve reviewed before.

American Tabletop Award Results!

Early Gamers Winner: Draftosaurus

The Winner in the Early Gamers category is Draftosaurus, a dinosaur-drafting game from Ankama Games where you pull adorable dinosaur meeples from a bag and arrange them in your dinosaur zoo. The Recommended titles are Snowman Dice and My First Castle Panic. The Nominated titles are The Aquicorn Cove Board Game and L.L.A.M.A.

Casual Gamers Winner: ShipShape

The Casual Games Winner is ShipShape, one of the titles in Calliope’s Titan series; it’s a fun puzzle game where you’re stacking crates in your ship’s hold, trying to get the most gold without getting your contraband seized. The Recommended titles are Point Salad and Wavelength. The Nominated titles are Miyabi and Silver & Gold.

Strategy Games Winner: Wingspan

The Winner of the Strategy Games category is Wingspan, a lovely card game by Elizabeth Hargrave that also won the Kennerspiel des Jahres. The Recommended titles are Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated and Ecos: First Continent. The Nominated titles are SHŌBU and Hadara.

Complex Games Winner: The Taverns of Tiefenthal

The Complex Games Winner is The Taverns of Tiefenthal by Wolfgang Warsch (designer of GeekDad Game of the Year The Quacks of Quedlinburg), which combines deck-building and press-your-luck in a game about building the best tavern in town. The Recommended titles are Barrage and Pax Pamir. The Nominated titles are Pipeline and Cthulhu: Death May Die.

You can read more about the awards and the winners on the American Tabletop Awards website!

Images provided by Bebo for the American Tabletop Awards.

