Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Issue #7:’ “The Swords of the Higashi”

Sometimes a scam has consequences on the unsuspecting, as in Usagi Yojimbo #7.

Usagi Yojimbo #7

Writer and Artist: Stan Sakai Cover Artist: Stan Sakai

Usagi Yojimbo #7 brings three bounty hunters together: Murakami Gennosuke (aka Gen), Inukai (aka Stray Dog) and Usagi Yojimbo himself. They all meet casually after Gen has located a thief, who possesses stolen property: two swords that belong to the family heirloom of the Higashi clan.

Now, this is just a fun one-shot, full of cries of battle. Many many thieves are behind this treasure, willing to collect the reward, and just letting one go out of compassion may prove to be a very bad idea.

Stan Sakai has a lot of fun drawing battles, that′s for sure. I love the way he portrays clash after clash of samurai swords, always aware of the fact that thugs and thieves (who, most of the time, are really just starving peasants), will not have a standing chance against a fighting ronin.

Since all the stories are really detective stories, it will not come as a surprise when the mastermind behind the theft of the swords, a female character named Ktisune, will end up having the last word on this affair.

Gen′s character design was inspired by Toshiro Mifune′s roles in two Akira Kurosawa movies: Yojimbo and Sanjuro. Although he seems relentless, all of the profits of his bounty hunting go to support an orphanage. Unlike Stray Dog, who is always willing to betray his friends if there′s something in it for him, he′s a big old softy.

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 7: The swords of the Higashi′ has available since December, 2019

AVAILABLE: December 2019

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: OCT190817

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

