It’s the Ultimate Battle for Bedtime Supremacy! Check Out ‘Friday Night Wrestlefest’

Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s Friday night, and these kids are ready to wrestle! Join Dangerous Daddoo as he dishes out some serious moves to get the kids ready for bed. But what happens when Flying Mom Bomb gets home from work? Are the kids toast?

Friday Night Wrestlefest is a delightful new kids book about a quirky family whose bedtime routine is a bit out of the ordinary (but totally in the ring).

Written by J. F. Fox and illustrated by Micah Player, Friday Night Wrestle Fest is geared towards young readers ages 3-6.

If your family is a fan of professional wrestling, Friday Night Wrestle Fest is a fun bedtime read-aloud inspired by the WWE, and could be the instigator for a new bedtime ritual. Sure, brushing teeth and putting on pajamas is important, but tag-teaming dad into a supplication hold while your siblings instigate tickles is way more fun!

Making bedtime something to look forward to is always a challenge, but reading to our kids is a great way to create traditions around the end of each day that involve books, interacting directly, and inspiring their imaginations with fun, fantastic stories. Add to it the idea of a family who makes a game out of getting to bed each night, and you have something even more special!

So, if you’re looking for new bedtime books to read aloud, and stories that will help build new family experiences, check out Friday Night Wrestle Fest, and get ready to wrestle (and probably tickle, zerbert, noogie, and whatever else you can think of)!

