GeekDad Daily Deal: Refurbished Dell 5190 Touchscreen Chromebook

Get a full-featured computer for way less than a full-featured price. Today’s Daily Deal, a Refurbished Dell 5190 Touchscreen Chromebook, is built to run thin with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage on board to handle your online workflow. Plus, with the 11.6″ touch display and full pivot you can use it in tablet or tent mode, as well as the usual laptop profile. There are some shipping limitations for this offer, so definitely check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!