GeekDad Daily Deal: Florists.com Valentine’s Day Special

With Valentines Day soon upon us, show someone you love them with flowers. Today’s Daily Deal, the Florists.com Valentine’s Day Special, doubles your “I love you” power. Choose from either a $30 voucher for only $15 or a $40 voucher for only $20. The money you save you can go toward another romantic something, like candy, a card, or a tank of gas; everybody is different. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!