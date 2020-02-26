Geek Daily Deals February 26, 2020: Aukey PC Gaming Headset with 7.1 Virtual Surround and Retractable Mic for $15 With Our Secret Code!

Geek Daily Deals 022620 aukey gaming headphonesEnjoy great sound from your games with this comfortable and gorgeous gaming headset for just $15 today with our secret code!

AUKEY PC Gaming Headset, USB Stereo Over-Ear Headphones Supports Virtual 7.1-Channel Surround Sound with Retractable Microphone, Bass Boost Button, LED Backlit for PC & Mac:

  • Powerful Robotic Car Kit: Mini Car comes with multiple default functions like Line-tracking, auto-follow,
  • Stunning Sound: Oversized 50mm drivers deliver a thrilling audio experience. The bass boost button adds extra impact to some action games and movies. Software sound enhancements, including virtual 7.1 surround sound, take things to the next level
  • Comfortable & Adjustable: Large and comfy memory foam earpads smoothly surround your ears, isolating you from external noise. Fit is further optimized by the expanding, self-adjusting headband
  • Noise-Canceling Mic: The extendable and flexible mic provides great voice clarity while filtering out ambient noise. Precisely position for best voice reception and slot away when not in use
  • Customizable Audio: Plug & play USB connection is convenient for immediate use. To realize this headset’s full potential, download the ‘GH-S4 Scepter Sound Software’ (for Windows PC only) from the Downloads section of the AUKEY website. Software includes EQ (equalizer), sound effects, virtual 7.1 surround sound, and microphone management settings
  • Package Contents: AUKEY GH-S4 Scepter Virtual 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Car.

Get one for just $15 today when you use secret code N8RDSXAP!

 

