Geek Daily Deals February 25, 2020: ELEGOO Robotic Wooden Car Kit with Line Tracking and Obstacle Avoidance for Just $21!

Build and program this amazing robot car that can track lines, avoid obstacles, use RC controls, and more for just $21!
ELEGOO Robotic Wooden Car Kit with Nano(Arduino-Compatible), Line Tracking, Avoiding Obstacle, Mobile Controlling and Graphical Programming, Intelligent and Educational Toy Car Kit,STEM Toys:
- Powerful Robotic Car Kit: Mini Car comes with multiple default functions like Line-tracking, auto-follow, obstacle avoidance, explorer mode also you can connect it with your mobile phone using our new ELEGOO BLE APP.
- Hands-on Experience: Following the illustrated tutorial enclosed and building up the robot Mini Car from scratch can be very easy and a lot of fun. You can also decorate it using the stickers provided in the kit.
- Graphical Programming: Learning programming has never been so easier. You can reprogram Mini Car using the built-in specialized brick functions and work with Mini Car’s multiple modes to inspire creativity and imagination.
- Educational Toy: Mini Car is a great STEM toy to play with and suitable for kids of 13 years old or above. For advanced users, you can use the extra I/O ports on top of the mini car for your customized functions and create limitless possibilities.
- Package and ：All parts and components are well protected and contained in the outer package. We offer 1-year quality for Tumbler so you can buy it with confidence.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.