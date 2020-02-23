Geek Daily Deals February 23, 2020: Anker Bluetooth Audio Receiver for Just $17!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 022320 bluetooth audio adapterStream audio to any device with an input jack with this rechargeable Bluetooth receiver for just $17!

Anker Soundsync A3352 Bluetooth Receiver for Music Streaming with Bluetooth 5.0, 12-Hour Battery Life, Handsfree Calls, Dual Device Connection, for Car, Home Stereo, Headphones, Speakers:

  • Bluetooth 5.0: The latest Bluetooth technology delivers an ultra-stable connection.
  • Wireless Music Streaming: Stream music to non-Bluetooth headphones and speakers.
  • Superior Battery Life: Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime.
  • Hands-Free Calls: Plug into your car and answer calls while you drive.
  • Dual-Pairing: Connect two Bluetooth devices at once to listen to music, make phone calls, and more.*

Get one for just $17 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!