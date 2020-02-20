Geek Daily Deals February 20, 2020: 500GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD from SK Hynix for Just $48!

Get blazing speed for an amazing price with this 500GB internal solid state drive from SK Hynix for just $48!
SK hynix Gold S31 500GB 3D NAND 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD:
- Premium upgrades to your PC with SSD from global semiconductor powerhouse
- Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s.
- Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM
- Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)
- 5 year warranty and rock solid support from technology pioneer, now available to PC builders and upgraders
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
