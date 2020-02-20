Geek Daily Deals February 20, 2020: 500GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD from SK Hynix for Just $48!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 022020 500 GB SSDGet blazing speed for an amazing price with this 500GB internal solid state drive from SK Hynix for just $48!

SK hynix Gold S31 500GB 3D NAND 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD:

  • Premium upgrades to your PC with SSD from global semiconductor powerhouse
  • Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s.
  • Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM
  • Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)
  • 5 year warranty and rock solid support from technology pioneer, now available to PC builders and upgraders

Get one for just $48 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!