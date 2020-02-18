Geek Daily Deals February 18, 2020: Logitech Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse for Just $23!

All the capabilities and performance of a wired gaming mouse, just without the wires! Up to 2500 dip and 11 programmable buttons for just $23!
Logitech G602 Lag-Free Wireless Gaming Mouse – 11 Programmable Buttons, Up to 2500 DPI:
- Up to 250 hours of battery life (Best with Polaroid AA Batteries)
- Power saving, high accuracy Delta Zero sensor technology. Try tracking on a different surface
- Lag free gaming grade wireless, Performance and Endurance modes maximize battery life
- Long life buttons rated to 20 million clicks, 11 programmable buttons. Dimensions-Mouse-5.5 L x 3.3 W x 1.7 H inches. Receiver-0.7 L x 0.5 W x 0.2 H inches
- For Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, and Mac OS X 10.6.8 or higher. For more details go through the “System Requirements” mentioned below
