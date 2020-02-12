Geek Daily Deals February 12, 2020: 12 Bags of Hippeas – Gluten-Free and Delicious Cheese Puff Alt Snack Choice for Just $15!

Try this healthier alternative to cheese puffs, higher in fiber and protein, and gluten free, 12 Bag Variety Pack for $15!
Since I lost 100 pounds in the last year and have done a lot of searching for healthier snack choices, Hippeas have become a regular purchase. Made with chickpea flour, they are gluten free and naturally higher in fiber and protein than traditional cheese puffs, but they have the same great crunch and texture. I’m particularly fond of the Bohemian Barbecue!
HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs + Variety Pack | 1.5 ounce, 12 count | Vegan, Gluten-Free, Crunchy, Protein Snacks:
- 1.5oz Variety Pack (12ct), A variety pack for the true HIPPEAS fan. Stock up with a case of our best sellers: 4 bags of Vegan White Cheddar, 4 bags of Bohemian Barbecue and 4 bags of Sriracha Sunshine.
- What are HIPPEAS? Organic Chickpea Puffs are made from the humble, but mighty legume baked into a light and crunchy puff.
- GOODNESS FOR MIND BODY & SOIL – HIPPEAS are USDA Organic, Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Non-GMO, with No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, or Soy. With 130 calories, 4g of Protein and 3g of Fiber per 1 ounce serving, HIPPEAS are the new go-to snack for those who demand great taste and high-quality ingredients for themselves and their families. Better snacking for all!
- GOOD FOR THE EARTH – Did you know Chickpea plants naturally release nitrogen back into the earth as they grow? They’re good for the planet, simply by being themselves.
- PEAS, LOVE & GIVING BACK – HIPPEAS believes that “tastes good” and “do good” should go hand in hand. That’s why they give back to local charities!
Variety 12-pack for just $15 (or check out the other options) today!
