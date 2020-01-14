GeekDad Daily Deal: Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger

You’re always on the go. Your Apple watch is there to keep you on track; don’t forget to fuel it up. Today’s Daily Deal, the Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger, comes in an minimal form factor to bring you quick, wireless charging. And it does it without a bunch of unnecessary wires. This cleverly designed fob slides into a USB port and gets right to work recharging the battery in only 2 1/2 hours. It’s big enough to hold your watch, but small enough to stow away in your pocket when you have to run again. Choose between black or white and check out more details by clicking the link above.

