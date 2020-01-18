GeekDad Daily Deal: iMazing 2 Device Manager – Universal License for Mac and Windows

Your data is your data. So why should it be locked down in your devices? With today’s Daily Deal, iMazing 2 Device Manager – Universal License for Mac and Windows, you can finally free that data from its digital prison. Import or export data files from or to any of your Apple devices, PCs, or cloud storage. As well as documents and media, this includes voicemail, call history, voice memos, notes, ebooks, PDFs, and more. They’re yours, after all. Why not put them wherever you want? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

