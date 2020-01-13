Geek Daily Deals January 13, 2019: Wireless Dual-Pad Charger for iPhones and Apple Watches for Just $20 Today!

Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch or iPods Pro together wirelessly with this dual-pad charging station for just $20 today!
Wireless Charger, Seneo 2 in 1 Dual Wireless Charging Pad with iWatch Stand
- Charging house for iPhone/AirPods Pro/AirPods 2+iwatch Series: Seneo 2 in 1 wireless charger works as the perfect combination of a wireless fast charger for iPhone 11/iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max/iPhone XR/ XS/XS Max/X/8/8Plus or AirPods 2, Airpower Pro and an iWatch (nightstand mode Available) charging stand compatible Apple watch Series 5/4/3/2. (Iwatch charging cable is not included; Airpower wireless charging case is required but not included). Perfect gifts for iPhone fans;
- Best bedside nightstand charger: The nightstand mode of iwatch is available with the watch charging stand for viewing time, date, and your alarm at a glance conveniently. What’s more, extra cable storage room in the bottom keeps it tidy by storing all the cable in;
- Case friendly: The inner high-quality induction coil makes it possible to charge your phone through any defensive case (within 0. 2in/5mm). no need to take off your phone case while charging. (Keys, magnetic objects, metal objects, and credit card should be removed off the case before charging);
- Certified safe wireless charging pad: Approved by Qi, CE, FCC ID, it brings you multiple protection as over-voltage protection, short-circuit protection and more. Silicone mats keeping the charger stable and prevent from sliding off. Iphone 11/XR/XS/XS Max/X/8/8Plus/iWatch with 5W original adapter, but iPhone need 7.5W to reach fast charge and Apple watch need 2W to get work, so it need at least 10W adapter to power two devices simultaneously. Qc 3.0 adapter with 18W output is highly suggested.
- What you get: 1 x Seneo Qi fast 2 in 1 wireless charger, 1 x Micro USB power cable, 1 x User Manual (!!!! not including the AC adapter and no iWatch magnetic charging cable). Please contact us when you have any issue to get earliest customer support.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.