Geek Daily Deals January 10, 2019: Rechargeable Hand Warmer for Just $19 Today!

Geek Daily Deals 011020 rechargeable hand warmersKeep your hands toasty this winter with this rechargeable electric hand warmer for just $19 today!

OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers, 1-Pack 5200mAh Electronic Portable Hand Warmer/Power Bank

  • OCOOPA Holiday Gifts deals. Save with Coupons and Promotion code. Buy more, Save more.
  • EXQUISITE COMFORT – Made of high-tech aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material, thousands of polished exterior material, smooth and warm, portable and compact as well anti-skid in one hand.
  • FAST HEATING & 3 LEVELS – Press the switch and instantly release the warmth for you. Rapidly warm up double sides in seconds. 3 levels of temperatures 95-107°F/104-118°F/118-131°F at your choice.
  • LARGE BATTERY CAPACITY – 5200 mAh lithium rechargeable battery with USB-C charging port ensures a long using time. It can also be used as a power bank to charge your electronic device at any time.
  • PERFECT GIFT – It’s a MUST HAVE to spend a cold winter.

Get one for just $19 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

