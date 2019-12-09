GeekDad Daily Deal: RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera

See who’s at your door without getting up from the couch. Today’s Daily Deal, the RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera, is a handy doorbell that includes a 180 degree wide-angle lens and the usual button for visitors to let you know they’ve arrive. This handy device also serves as a security camera, recording three days of successive, encrypted video for you to review. And, it works with up to five smart phones to act as a full-duplex intercom. If this deal rings your bell check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!