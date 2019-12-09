GeekDad Daily Deal: RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera

See who’s at your door without getting up from the couch. Today’s Daily Deal, the RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera, is a handy doorbell that includes a 180 degree wide-angle lens and the usual button for visitors to let you know they’ve arrive. This handy device also serves as a security camera, recording three days of successive, encrypted video for you to review. And, it works with up to five smart phones to act as a full-duplex intercom. If this deal rings your bell check out more details by clicking the link above.
