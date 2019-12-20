GeekDad Daily Deal: Little Wonder Solo Stereo Multi Connect Bluetooth Speaker

Make a little noise with today’s Daily Deal, the Little Wonder Solo Stereo Multi Connect Bluetooth Speaker. This tiny speaker puts off a lot of sound for its tiny form-factor. And at four hours of play per charge, you’ll get that big sound for quite a while. It also comes with a built-in microphone that, when paired, will let you use it as a remote shutter for your smart phone’s camera. Take your pick of black, silver, gold, rose gold, and metallic blue. But do it soon, there’s “little wonder” why they’re selling so fast. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!