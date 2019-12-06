Geek Daily Deals December 6, 2019: More Strategy Games on Sale! Get ‘Forbidden Island’ for Just $10 Today!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 120619 more strategy gamesThere are quite a few GeekDad Recommended games on sale today, including ‘Queendomino,’ ‘Castles of Mad King Ludwig,’ and many more!

See all the deals!

Cross-reference to the GeekDad Tabletop Game Review Index!

Here are a few we love!

Forbidden Island: Get it for just $10 today!

Photosynthesis: Get it for just $21 today!

Kingdomino: Get it for just $12 today!

Queendomino: Get it for just $15 today!

Honshu: Get it for just $13 today!

Castle Panic Big Box: Get it for just $41 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!