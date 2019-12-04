Geek Daily Deals December 4, 2019: LEGO Harry Potter, LEGO Marvel Universe, LEGO City, and More LEGO on Sale Today!

Give the gift of LEGO building sets with this big sale on kits for all ages, including Harry Potter, DUPLO, Avengers, Classic brick sets, and more!
LEGO Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus 75957 Building Kit, New 2019 (403 Pieces):
- Build the 3-level LEGO Knight Bus from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban , with hinged opening side panel and removable roof for maximum internal access
- This Harry Potter LEGO set includes 3 minifigures: Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike and Ernie Prang
- The Knight Bus measures over 6-inch (16cm) high, 6-inch (16cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide
- 403 pieces – Harry Potter LEGO set for boys and girls aged 8+ and for fans and big kids of all ages
- The LEGO Knight Bus 75957 toy playset can be built together with all other original LEGO sets and LEGO bricks for creative building
Get the set for just $32 today!!
LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle 60226 Space Shuttle Toy Building Kit with Mars Rover and Astronaut Minifigures, Top STEM Toy for Boys and Girls, New 2019 (273 Pieces):
- Build an exciting space shuttle toy model that offers plenty of imaginative action possibilities and a Mars rover with articulated grappling arm to retrieve geodes!
- Includes 2 LEGO City Mars astronaut minifigures, plus a helidrone and storage drone
- Research shuttle measures over 3-inch (9cm) high, 9-inch (23cm) long and 8-inch (21cm) wide Mars rover measures over 1-inch (5cm) high, 2-inch (7cm) long and 2-inch (6cm) wide Helidrone measures over 1-inch (4cm) long and 1-inch (3cm) wide Storage drone measures over 1-inch (3cm) high and 1-inch (3cm) long Mars scenery build measures over 1-inch (3cm) wide
- 273 pieces –Astronaut construction toy for boys and girls aged 5+ and for fans of LEGO toys and kids of all ages
- This LEGO City Mars Research Shuttle 60226 outer space toy set makes a great gift for kids and can be built together with all other original LEGO toys and LEGO bricks for more creative play
Get the set for just $32 today!!
LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696 Building Toys for Creative Play; Kids Creative Kit (484 Pieces):
- Kids will spend hours engaging in pretend play with this medium-sized building kit. This build your own play toy allows kids to create toy trains or tiger figurines with this classic collection of LEGO bricks in 35 different colors
- This creative toy for boys and girls includes windows, toy eyes, 18 tires and toy wheel rims that can be placed on a green baseplate for kids to role play; plus the container can be used as toy storage
- Kids can use their imagination to bring to life any building toy they want with these colorful toys, fostering kids playtime and building creativity throughout the process
- Kids won’t have to stop the role play with just the LEGO Creative Brick playset as these building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative play
- In this creative kit with 484 pieces the green baseplate measures over 3 inches long and 6 inches wide; for boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 99 years old
Get the set for just $28 today!!
