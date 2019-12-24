Geek Daily Deals December 24, 2019: Sale on Samsung Monitors – 23.5-Inch Curved Monitor for Just $130 Today!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 122419 curved monitorsGet your game on with these deals on Samsung monitors, including curved gaming monitors, and more!

SEE ALL THE MONITOR DEALS!

Samsung 23.5″ FHD Curved LED-Lit FreeSync Monitor(LC24F396FHNXZA)

  • 1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience
  • A stylish design featuring a Black body metallic finish and sleek curves
  • 4 (GTG) ms response time. Product Dimensions Without Stand-21.56 x 12.84 x 3.24 inches
  • Amd Free Sync minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming
  • Eye saver mode optimizes your viewing comfort by reducing blue light emissions and flickers at the touch of a button
  • The excellent 3000: 1 contrast ratio delivers deep blacks and bright whites

Get it for just $130 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!