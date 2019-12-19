Geek Daily Deals December 19, 2019: AeroGarden Harvest Elite Home Hydroponics System for Just $80 Today!

Grow fresh herbs and veggies all year around in the comfort of your home with this AeroGarden hydroponics set for just $80 today!
AeroGarden Harvest Elite – Stainless Steel
- INCLUDES GOURMET HERB SEED KIT (6 POD) – Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint & nurtured by all natural, chemical free Miracle Gro Plant Food (enough for a full season of growth)
- PLANT TO PLATE – Up to 6 plants grow at a time, up to 12 inches tall with this indoor garden; Grows in water – no soil, no mess, made simple
- EASY TO USE – Digital display control panel tells you when to add water, reminds you when to add plant food (included), automatically turns lights on and off for your Hydroponics growing system
- LED GROW LIGHTS – High performance, full spectrum 20 watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system in your herb garden is tuned to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
