WCP: ‘Watchmen’ (HBO) Kicks-Off

The clock is ticking…

After 12 years of fan theories, rants, and continuous conversations, Jake + Mitch can finally live in a world where a Watchmen HBO series exists. The first episode has dropped and we’ve already lost a key character and seen Rorschach’s memory take a turn for the worse. Even with all the awesomeness, a few questions remain:

– Is Ozymandias the secret to the extended Watchmen universe?

– Could Regina King be any more awesome?

– Will we see the blue doctor as a major player this season?

A lot more ground left to cover, but it seems as though Damon Lindelof is delivering another prestige gem. And no better platform for this gutsy story than HBO.

Find us on Twitter and let us know your thoughts on the new Watchmen.

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.

Hosts: @MitchRoush and @Thatjakeowens

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!