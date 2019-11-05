WCP: ‘Watchmen’ (HBO) Kicks-Off

The clock is ticking…
After 12 years of fan theories, rants, and continuous conversations, Jake + Mitch can finally live in a world where a Watchmen HBO series exists. The first episode has dropped and we’ve already lost a key character and seen Rorschach’s memory take a turn for the worse. Even with all the awesomeness, a few questions remain:
– Is Ozymandias the secret to the extended Watchmen universe?
– Could Regina King be any more awesome?
– Will we see the blue doctor as a major player this season?
A lot more ground left to cover, but it seems as though Damon Lindelof is delivering another prestige gem. And no better platform for this gutsy story than HBO.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:28 — 27.9MB)
Find us on Twitter and let us know your thoughts on the new Watchmen.
Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.
Hosts: @MitchRoush and @Thatjakeowens