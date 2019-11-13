WCP: Recasting Comic Book Movies w/ Dennis Salvatier

Time to re-write history…

Jake + Mitch welcome back original friend of the pod, Dennis “Tanoshiboy” Salvatier, back to tackle the great re-casting project of 2019. That’s right, the guys go back in time and dare to reimagine existing comic flicks with different actors. Here’s how it works:

Each person picks one hero and one villain to recast in any existing comic book movies.

Naturally, the exercise kicked-off a ton of fascinating “what if?” conversations.

What if we booted Samuel L. from the MCU?

What if Steve Buscemi squared off against Tobey Maguire?

What if Ben Affleck and Hugh Jackman traded roles?

What if we could’ve saved the Green Lantern movie all along?

What if Viggo was in Batman v Superman?

Anarchy reigns supreme in this one as the guys revise the zeitgeist. Because the only thing better than a comic book movie is the excitement surrounding ones that won’t exist…right?

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

GUEST: @salvatier – tanoshiboy.com

Find us on Twitter

