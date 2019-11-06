Review – Young Justice #10: The Inheritance of Jinny Hex

Young Justice #10 – Brian Michael Bendis, Writer; John Timms, Nick Derington, Artists; Gabe Eltaeb, Dave Stewart, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: For a series that I thoroughly enjoy, Young Justice has some weird pacing, and that includes Young Justice #10. Because the series has introduced a host of new characters, it devotes as much time to origin flashbacks as it does to its main story. And that’s not even getting into the ongoing problem with DC covers – Young Justice #10 was hyped as Naomi crossing over with Young Justice for the first time, and she gets a starring role on the cover. That makes it a bit annoying that she doesn’t actually appear in the comic until the last-page cliffhanger.

The good news is that the Jinny Hex origin story this issue is very entertaining. Watching this rough-and-tumble redneck girl blow her way through her small town and foil a robbery is highly entertaining, and this issue seems to confirm that she’s our latest LGBTQA+ DC hero. The scene where her mother introduces her to her legacy is excellently done, and while it’s not shown on screen, there’s a highly emotional moment near the end that makes it probably the best origin story of the run.

The main plot of the issue still takes place on Earth-3, as the remnants of the Crime Syndicate torment the scattered team. The action scenes as drawn by John Timms are chaotic, but getting the whole team together again is exciting and Jinny getting a big starring role in ending the threat nicely works the two parts of the issue together and also makes her make a lot more sense as a permanent member of the team.

After all, being able to shoot things with old guns isn’t much of a superpower on its own. The addition of the older Stephanie Brown to this arc as Batwoman has been interesting, but I’m hoping Bendis brings in the main-line one again full-time. It looks like the multiversal vacation is going to end next issue and send the team back to the main Earth – maybe in sync with last week’s Batman Annual, which had Tim coming home? It feels like it’s been a long strange trip to get here, but this is still the most fun I’ve had reading a DC teen team book in a long time.

