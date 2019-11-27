Review – Justice League Dark #17: Eclipsed

Justice League Dark #17 – James Tynion IV, Writer; Javi Fernandez, Artist; John Kalisz, Colorist

Ratings:

Ray – 9/10

Ray: James Tynion’s final arc on Justice League Dark, a horror-themed superhero book, isn’t disappointing, as he pits the Justice League Dark against an army of the deadliest magical villains the universe has to offer. Justice League Dark #17 kicks off with an origin story for Circe, going back to the time of ancient Greece as Circe marries, kills her abusive husband, and flees his angry family into the waiting arms of Hecate. Granted magical powers from her new patron, she begins a campaign of terror that continues to this day.

As Wonder Woman seeks out the Black Diamond as a last desperate attempt to banish the villains, the rest of the team deals with the loss of not on but two members – Man-Bat is unconscious and possessed, and Swamp Thing has been reduced to a small pile of moss. Diana’s return, holding the powerful weapon containing Eclipso, doesn’t do much to contain the threat, as she’s already acting oddly.

The second half of Justice League Dark #17 is as tense and action-packed a segment as this series has had, although it has an even darker edge due to the guest art of Javi Fernandez (taking over for regular series artist Alvaro Martinez Bueno).

As soon as it’s revealed Wonder Woman isn’t who she appears to be, things take a very dangerous turn, with the few remaining members of the League facing horrible fates. You do need to have some tolerance for horror to enjoy this title – some scenes involving Zatanna in particular are pretty gory and made even me cringe. But the scope of this title is unavoidably epic, with a great epilogue as we find out where the real Wonder Woman is – and who’s with her. I’m just hoping that Ram V can carry on what Tynion’s built and keep this title as one of the DCU’s best. His annual definitely indicates he has the potential to master the DCU’s darker side.

