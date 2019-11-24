Preview – ‘Suicide Squad #1’ By Tom Taylor

Coming off the massive hit of the DC zombie thriller DCeased (now renewed for a second miniseries, The Unkillables), Tom Taylor is bringing his unique combination of violent action and excellent character work to one of DC’s biggest franchises – The Suicide Squad.
Featuring fan favorites Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark alongside a large cast of original and killable anti-heroes, Taylor looks to bring the popular franchise back to its rightful place as one of DC’s top books in advance of James Gunn’s all-star movie reboot.
Suicide Squad #1 is scheduled for release on December 18th, 2019. Below you’ll find DC’s official press release and the first nine unlettered pages.
—
“BY THE END OF THIS ISSUE…HALF OF THIS TEAM’LL BE DEAD!” –Harley Quinn on the cover of Suicide Squad #1
Hyperbole, Wishful Thinking, or Fact? It’s the Suicide Squad, so my money’s on more than one bloody corpse by the end of Taylor and Redondo’s oversized debut next month. Attached is a first look at Bruno Redondo’s interiors (colors by Adriano Lucas) showing The Revolutionaries in action (head over to Polygon if you’d like to know more about their powers and origins!) as well as the cover (now with word balloons!!) by Ivan Reis, Joe Prado and Alex Sinclair. Thanks for your coverage! –Clark
“I love this group. But don’t get attached.” –Tom Taylor
Task Force X—nicknamed the Suicide Squad—unites some of the DCU’s unlikeliest villains for its bloodiest series ever! This new version of Task Force X by writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo is already riddled with new villains—any of whom could die on a mission or be dispatched by the mysterious leader who has replaced Amanda Waller.
Who can Harley Quinn and Deadshot trust when their new teammates, The Revolutionaries, are the very people their crew was assigned to kill? The Suicide Squad doesn’t just need to worry about surviving their next mission…now they have to survive each other!
Suicide Squad #1
Written by Tom Taylor
Art by Bruno Redondo
Colors by Adriano Lucas
Lettering by Wes Abbott
Cover art by Ivan Reis, Joe Prado and Alex Sinclair
In Shops: Dec 18, 2019
Final Orders Due: Nov 25, 2019
SRP: $4.99
